DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,017.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $909,312.86 and approximately $7,017.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003771 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.