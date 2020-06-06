Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of TACO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. 990,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,872.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

