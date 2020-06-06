Desire (DSR) Market Capitalization Tops $7,929.42

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Desire has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Desire has a market cap of $7,929.42 and $10,102.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.84 or 0.02500607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.02630696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00483939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00699980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00548419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.