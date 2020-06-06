Deutsche Bank Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $183.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.00. 8,379,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

