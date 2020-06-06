Diamond Price Tops $0.57 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $275.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,483,869 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

