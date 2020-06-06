Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,861. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

