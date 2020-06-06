Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 3,198,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $3,506,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $3,320,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

