Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

APPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 6,206,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 753.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

