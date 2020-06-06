Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 6,206,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $753.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.77. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 753.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.