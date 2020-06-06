Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $1.90 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.02010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00181824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122468 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,535,721 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

