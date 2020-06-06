Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

DCOM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 197,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

