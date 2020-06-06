Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $881,761.25 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $881,761.25 and $425.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015067 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

