Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.