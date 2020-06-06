Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,393. Docusign has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Docusign by 37.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

