Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Docusign to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $139.64. 8,208,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

