Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $139.64. 8,208,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after buying an additional 357,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.