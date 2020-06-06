DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.69.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,100. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

