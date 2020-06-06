Dusk Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,567.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $163,567.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.05038502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,084,257 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

