Dynamite Price Hits $0.40 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Dynamite has a market cap of $150,214.80 and approximately $97,642.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00080555 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00371258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000950 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009397 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000499 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012363 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015504 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 844,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,820 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.