eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of eBay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 16,292,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 320,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,193,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.