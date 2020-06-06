eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.82. 16,292,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287,973. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

