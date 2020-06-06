eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded eBay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 320,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,127 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,193,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

