eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of eBay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

EBAY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 16,292,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

