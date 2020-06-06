Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 54,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $867,967.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,841,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,661,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 167,674 shares of company stock worth $2,026,012. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ebix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,047 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

