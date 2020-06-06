Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $22.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.
Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 298,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.