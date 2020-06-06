Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $22.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 298,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

