Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIGR. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 320,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.61. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

