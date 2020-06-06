Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,763. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.