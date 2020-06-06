Elrond Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.20 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.02013069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00182250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00123114 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,663,844,335 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

