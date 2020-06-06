Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Royale Energy Funds (NYSE:ROYL) Head to Head Analysis

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Royale Energy Funds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -22.95% 11.92% 7.24% Royale Energy Funds N/A N/A N/A

55.5% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Royale Energy Funds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 0.82 -$195.73 million $0.79 4.42 Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 8.03 -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Royale Energy Funds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enerplus and Royale Energy Funds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 3 5 0 2.63 Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.12%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Royale Energy Funds.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerplus beats Royale Energy Funds on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

