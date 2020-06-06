EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE:ENS traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 391,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,724. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EnerSys by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,922,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

