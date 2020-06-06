EnterCoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $9,559.58 and $2.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.27 or 0.04968214 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,197,174 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

