Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.77.

NYSE ETR traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

