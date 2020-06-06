Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $750.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.05.

EQIX traded down $23.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $665.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $718.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $677.27 and its 200-day moving average is $613.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

