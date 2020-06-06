Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 2,978,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,771. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,037 shares of company stock worth $18,034,873. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $3,203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $7,946,000. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $54,450,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.