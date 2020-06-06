Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evergy Inc. continues to gain from its cost-saving initiatives, lower shares outstanding and long-term investments. The company has plans to add more clean assets to the generation portfolio and has already implemented actions to counter the challenges posed by COVID-19. Its strategic partnerships and merger savings are expected to boost its earnings. Evergy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, unfavorable weather in its service territories lowers demand and earnings. Unexpected delay in completion of the ongoing capital projects can lower the expected gain from the projects. Despite maintenance, unplanned outages in transmission and distribution assets could adversely impacting business and profitability.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Evergy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Evergy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $10,028,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

