EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Compass Point

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 425,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,662. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director David Wayne Leeds bought 5,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,890.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,302 shares of company stock worth $543,065 in the last three months. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EVO Payments by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

