Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.01.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 964,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 677,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 439,149 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 413,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 410,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

