Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy giant’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 5,564,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,127,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

