Expanse Market Capitalization Tops $511,831.77 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $511,831.77 and approximately $6,872.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

