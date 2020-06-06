Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.06. 6,731,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.