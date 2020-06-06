Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.

Express stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Express has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

