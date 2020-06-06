Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,359,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,672,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $198.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

