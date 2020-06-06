FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $32,203.75 and $109.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.02011563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00182021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00122586 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.