Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $3,604.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 280,207,880 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

