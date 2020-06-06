Fetch Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.05013915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.