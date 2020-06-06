FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FGEN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 808,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,184. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 41.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FibroGen by 1,138.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 147,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

