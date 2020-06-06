Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 10,955,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 68,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.