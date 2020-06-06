Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 86,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,672. The stock has a market cap of $312.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,058 shares of company stock worth $226,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

