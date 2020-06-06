First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 98,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $490.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

