First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 98,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $490.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
