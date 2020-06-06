First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 710,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

